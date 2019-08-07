Coonoor tea auction volume drops

The falling trend witnessed in the volume coming up for auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association in the past few weeks continues this week with the volume dropping to 16.51 lakh kg for Sale 32 to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is some 54,000 kg less than last week’s offer.

Of the 16.51 lakh kg offered, as much as 15.48 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.03 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 62,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 10.35 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 41,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.13 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 10.97 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.54 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg last week. Homedale Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire CTC market when Shree Abirami Enterprises bought it for ₹261 a kg. Homedale Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the CTC Leaf market fetching ₹205 a kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated₹63-74 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹100-120 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹64-72 and for the best grades₹100-116.