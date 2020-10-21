Coonoor tea auction volume falls again

The falling trend witnessed in the last few weeks in the offer for the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association continues for Sale No: 43 which is to be held on Thursday and Friday for which 20.22 lakh kg has been catalogued.

This is as much as 6.23 lakh kg less than the offer for last week’s auction.

Of the 20.22 lakh kg offered, as much as 19.34 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 88,000 kg was orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 56,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 12.98 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 32,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 6.36 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 13.54 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 6.68 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions last week when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd., bought it for ₹ 301 a kg. Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹281 in the Leaf tea auctions.

In the CTC Dust tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s three grades auctioned by Global Tea Brokers topped at ₹282, ₹266 and ₹250 respectively. In all, five grades of Homedale Estate’s teas, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹105-121 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹185- 225 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹119-125 and for the best grades ₹175-226.