Coonoor tea auction volume falls

A volume of 16.90 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No: 46 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association which will conclude on Friday.

This is as much as 2.99 lakh kg less than last week’s offer.

Of the 16.90 lakh kg offered, as much as 15.60 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.30 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 74,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 11.02 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 56,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.58 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 11.76 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.14 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions last week when its Super Red Dust grade of CTC tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Om Enterprises for ₹253 a kg. This price was more than even the export-oriented orthodox teas from corporates. In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹241 per kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹62-70 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹98-114 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹65-70 and for the best grades, ₹98-110.