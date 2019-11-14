Coonoor tea auction volume falls

Ferrari’s new Roma steps on the gasto take on other V8 competitors
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
A volume of 16.90 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No: 46 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association which will conclude on Friday.
This is as much as 2.99 lakh kg less than last week’s offer.
Of the 16.90 lakh kg offered, as much as 15.60 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.30 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 74,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 11.02 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 56,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.58 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 11.76 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.14 lakh kg, Dust grades.
Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions last week when its Super Red Dust grade of CTC tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Om Enterprises for ₹253 a kg. This price was more than even the export-oriented orthodox teas from corporates. In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹241 per kg.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹62-70 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹98-114 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹65-70 and for the best grades, ₹98-110.
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
If you plan to join a chit fund, keep off the unregistered ones
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...