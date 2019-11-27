Coonoor tea auction volume falls

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
A volume of 16.69 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 48 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.
This is 80,000 kg less than the last week’s offer.
Of the 16.69 lakh kg offered, as much as 15.39 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and 1.30 lakh kg are of orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 81,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 10.76 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 49,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.63 lakh kg, CTC.
In all, 11.57 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.12 lakh kg, Dust grades.
The CTC Pekoe Dust tea from a bought leaf factory, Homedale Tea Factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions last week when Benniel and Co bought it for ₹277 a kg. Homedale Super Red Rust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹257. In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, two grades of Homedale teas, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers topped at ₹231 and ₹226 each.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹62-68 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹102-116 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹64-70 and for the best grades, ₹106-120.
