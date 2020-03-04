Coonoor tea auction volume falls

A volume of 13.84 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 10 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday. This is as much as 1.96 lakh kg less than the volume offered for last week’s sale.

Of the 13.84 lakh kg offered, as much as 12.44 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.40 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 96,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 8.49 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 44,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 3.95 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 9.45 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.39 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions last week when its Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Shreeji Traders for ₹314 a kg. Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹304. In the Leaf tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹300. Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers got ₹281. Two grades of Pinewood Estate got ₹220 and ₹202 each while three grades of Vigneshwar Estate got ₹206, ₹205 and ₹203 each.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹62-64 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹104-199 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹61-63 and for the best grades, ₹120-186.