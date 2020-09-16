Coonoor tea auction volume rises by 2.86 lakh kg

A volume of 24.84 lakh kg has been catalogued for sale 38 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is as much as 2.86 lakh kg more than the offer for last week’s auction.

Of the 24.84 lakh kg offered, as much as 23.9 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 94,000 kg Orthodox variety. In the leaf counter, only 59,000 kg belongs to Orthodox, while 18.43 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 35,000 kg belongs to Orthodox, while 5.47 lakh kg constituted CTC. In all, 19.02 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.82 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions last week when Nilgiri Greens And Company bought it for ₹ 306 a kg. Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed it with ₹ 299. In Leaf tea auctions, Lakshmi Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing Pvt Ltd., topped when Santhosh Tea Industries bought it for ₹ 300 a kg. Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹ 281, Kannavarai Estate ₹ 269, Cross Hill Estate Special ₹ 261, Shanthi Supreme ₹ 258 and Vigneshwar Estate ₹ 257.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 166-175 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 221- 281 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 165-179 and for the best grades, ₹ 209-258.