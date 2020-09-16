Coonoor tea auction volume rises by 2.86 lakh kg

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
A volume of 24.84 lakh kg has been catalogued for sale 38 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.
This is as much as 2.86 lakh kg more than the offer for last week’s auction.
Of the 24.84 lakh kg offered, as much as 23.9 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 94,000 kg Orthodox variety. In the leaf counter, only 59,000 kg belongs to Orthodox, while 18.43 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 35,000 kg belongs to Orthodox, while 5.47 lakh kg constituted CTC. In all, 19.02 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.82 lakh kg, Dust grades.
Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions last week when Nilgiri Greens And Company bought it for ₹ 306 a kg. Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed it with ₹ 299. In Leaf tea auctions, Lakshmi Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing Pvt Ltd., topped when Santhosh Tea Industries bought it for ₹ 300 a kg. Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹ 281, Kannavarai Estate ₹ 269, Cross Hill Estate Special ₹ 261, Shanthi Supreme ₹ 258 and Vigneshwar Estate ₹ 257.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 166-175 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 221- 281 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 165-179 and for the best grades, ₹ 209-258.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
Centre’s impetus to infra spends, increasing demand for high-grade ore, and company’s plans to hike capacity ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black has gained 5 per cent with above average volume witnessing buying interest ...
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...