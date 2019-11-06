Coonoor tea auction volume rises

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
A volume of 19.89 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No: 45 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.
This is some 67,000 kg more than last week’s offer.
Of the 19.89 lakh kg offered, as much as 18.66 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.23 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 69,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 13.23 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 54,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.43 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 13.92 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.97 lakh kg, Dust grades.
Homedale Estate’s CTC Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions last week when Oswal Tea Traders bought it for ₹271 a kg. This price was higher than the price of even the export-oriented orthodox tea of corporate teas. In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹244. No other CTC grade entered the high price bracket of ₹200/kg.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹62-69 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹100-116 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹65-70 and for the best grades, ₹99-112.
