Coonoor tea auction volume rises

A volume of 14.73 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 8 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday. This is some 14,000 kg more than the volume offered for last week’s sale.

Of the 14.73 lakh kg offered, as much as 13.42 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.31 lakh kg to orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 90,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 8.99 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 41,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.43 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 9.89 lakh kg belongs to leaf grades and 4.84 lakh kg, dust grades.

Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions last week when its red dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by The Indcoserve for ₹327 a kg. This was the only tea, orthodox or CTC, to fetch over ₹300 a kg. Homedale Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹296. No other CTC tea could fetch over ₹200/kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹63-65 a kg for plain leaf grades and ₹130-167 for the best grades. For plain dust grades, they ranged ₹63-65 and for the best grades, ₹120-170.