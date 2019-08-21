Coonoor tea auction volumes fall again

The falling trend witnessed in the volume coming up for the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association in the past few weeks continued this week with the volume dropping to 10.95 lakh kg for Sale 34 to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is 2.64 lakh kg less than last week’s offer.

Of the 10.95 lakh kg offered, as much as 10.12 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 83,000 kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades.

In the leaf counter, only 49,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 6.78 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 34,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 3.34 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 7.27 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 3.68 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg last week. Homedale Estate’s tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire CTC market when Om Enterprises bought it for ₹ 252 a kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹64-72 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹105-125 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹67-72 and for the best grades, ₹102-120.