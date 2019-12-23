Coonoor tea auctions for 2019 ends

The auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) for the calendar year 2019 concluded on a satisfactory note with an average price of ₹2 a kg and rise in the the sale volume at the final Sale 51.

An improvement in the demand from upcountry buyers was noticed as the tea estates and factories in North and North-East have closed their operation following the Tea Board’s order for winter.

Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auction when its Broken Orange Pekoe grade auctioned by Global Tea Brokers was bought by Tanmay Tea Co for ₹292 a kg.

Homedale Estate’s Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the Dust tea auctions fetching ₹262.

Pine wood Estate got ₹201 a kg. No other CTC tea could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200 a kg.

The highest price fetched by orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹259 by Chamraj. Kairbetta got ₹252, Kodanad ₹250, Glendale ₹221 and Nonsuch orthodox ₹201.

The market will remain closed for a fortnight for Christmas and New Year.