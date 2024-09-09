Support from blenders and internal buyers has lifted tea prices at Coonoor auctions this week.
According to traders, the market was firm to dearer with a good support from upcountry buyers as well.
Global Tea Auctioneers said the offered quantity in leaf grades was 14,72,707 kg with a sales percentage of 96, while in dust category, it was 3,48,548, witnessing 96 per cent sales.
The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC bolders and brokens were barely steady to easier by ₹3 to 4. The better medium sorts were barely steady to dearer by ₹2 to 3. The mediums and plainer sorts had fair demand and sold barely steady to dearer by Rs2 to 3. Generally a fair demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sale.
Fair demand for primary brokens
In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades were barely steady to dearer by ₹4 to 5. The primary brokens had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹4 to 5. The secondaries and fannings were also fully firm to dearer by ₹2 to 3.
In CTC dust, high-priced teas and better liquoring sorts were lower by ₹3 to 4, and occasionally, some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2 to 3. The better medium sorts had good demand and sold dearer by ₹4 to 5.
The primary orthodox dust grades were lower by ₹4 to 5 and more at times. The secondaries and finer dusts were barely steady to occasionally dearer by R.1 to 2 and more at times.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.