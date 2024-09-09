Support from blenders and internal buyers has lifted tea prices at Coonoor auctions this week.

According to traders, the market was firm to dearer with a good support from upcountry buyers as well.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the offered quantity in leaf grades was 14,72,707 kg with a sales percentage of 96, while in dust category, it was 3,48,548, witnessing 96 per cent sales.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC bolders and brokens were barely steady to easier by ₹3 to 4. The better medium sorts were barely steady to dearer by ₹2 to 3. The mediums and plainer sorts had fair demand and sold barely steady to dearer by Rs2 to 3. Generally a fair demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sale.

Fair demand for primary brokens

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades were barely steady to dearer by ₹4 to 5. The primary brokens had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹4 to 5. The secondaries and fannings were also fully firm to dearer by ₹2 to 3.

In CTC dust, high-priced teas and better liquoring sorts were lower by ₹3 to 4, and occasionally, some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2 to 3. The better medium sorts had good demand and sold dearer by ₹4 to 5.

The primary orthodox dust grades were lower by ₹4 to 5 and more at times. The secondaries and finer dusts were barely steady to occasionally dearer by R.1 to 2 and more at times.

