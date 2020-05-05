Coonoor tea sales remain buoyant

Buoyancy continued at the repeatedly postponed Sale 18 of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA), with the average price rising to ₹97.56 a kg from ₹ 92.09 fetched at the last auction held on April 20. Nearly 88 per cent of the offer was sold.

This sale could not be held for about a month because of the lockdown.

Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the auctions when Oswal Tea Traders bought it for ₹281 a kg. Homedale Estate’s another Red Dust grade closely followed at ₹280.

These two grades surpassed the prices fetched by any other tea, CTC or orthodox, from any factory in this auction.

In the CTC Leaf tea auction, two grades of Pinewood Estate topped each fetching ₹200.

Among orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹253 followed by Kairbetta ₹251, Chamraj ₹239, Havukal ₹221, Glendale ₹219 and Kodanad and Nonsuch Orthodox ₹200 each.