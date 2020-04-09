Coonoor tea traders seek to resume auctions

Expressing the desire to resume tea auctions in Coonoor, the Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) has appealed to Supriya Sahu, the Monitoring Officer of Tamil Nadu government for the Nilgiris district, for guidance and coordination with the Centre, State government, Tea Board and other agencies.

“A delegation of our committee members, led by our Chairman Jatin Dani, called on Supriya Sahu and explained the situation,” CTTA Vice-Chairman L Vairavan told BusinessLine.

“Our priority is in restoring the transport network, both inter and intra-State, because teas bought at Sale 9 on February 28 are yet to be moved out,” he said.

“We have sought clarity on the documents to be carried by transporters when they move teas,” Vairavan said.

Besides, the CTTA has called for resuming courier and postal services as buyers are unable to send samples to their principals in other States. Also, with the offices of upcountry buyers remaining closed, the CTTA wants guidelines from the Tea Board for their resumption.

The CTTA has also sought clarity on obtaining long-term passes from district administration for the movement of staff members of the buyers, sellers, auctioneers, warehouses and transporters as also export associations located in Coimbatore.

“In addition to the movement of tea, we have sought clarity on the documents required for transporting green leaf from small growers and collection agents to the factory,” Vairavan said.

“Since our teas are stored in the designated warehouses in Coonoor, Mettupalayam and Coimbatore, we have sought guidelines on their functioning. Also, we need guidelines to reopen ancillary and allied activities including packing bags, firewood or coal fuel supply, machine and lathe workshop,” he added.