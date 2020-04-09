Coonoor tea traders seek to resume auctions

A new world order will emerge after Covid-19
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Expressing the desire to resume tea auctions in Coonoor, the Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) has appealed to Supriya Sahu, the Monitoring Officer of Tamil Nadu government for the Nilgiris district, for guidance and coordination with the Centre, State government, Tea Board and other agencies.
“A delegation of our committee members, led by our Chairman Jatin Dani, called on Supriya Sahu and explained the situation,” CTTA Vice-Chairman L Vairavan told BusinessLine.
“Our priority is in restoring the transport network, both inter and intra-State, because teas bought at Sale 9 on February 28 are yet to be moved out,” he said.
“We have sought clarity on the documents to be carried by transporters when they move teas,” Vairavan said.
Besides, the CTTA has called for resuming courier and postal services as buyers are unable to send samples to their principals in other States. Also, with the offices of upcountry buyers remaining closed, the CTTA wants guidelines from the Tea Board for their resumption.
The CTTA has also sought clarity on obtaining long-term passes from district administration for the movement of staff members of the buyers, sellers, auctioneers, warehouses and transporters as also export associations located in Coimbatore.
“In addition to the movement of tea, we have sought clarity on the documents required for transporting green leaf from small growers and collection agents to the factory,” Vairavan said.
“Since our teas are stored in the designated warehouses in Coonoor, Mettupalayam and Coimbatore, we have sought guidelines on their functioning. Also, we need guidelines to reopen ancillary and allied activities including packing bags, firewood or coal fuel supply, machine and lathe workshop,” he added.
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...