Commodities

Copper rises as US stimulus optimism raises demand, recovery hopes

Reuters HANOI | Updated on February 08, 2021 Published on February 08, 2021

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Copper prices rose on Monday as optimism around a U.S. stimulus raised hopes of better demand for metals and a recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose1% to $7,990 a tonne by 0314 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.6 to 58,810 yuan ($9,107.24) a tonne.

A $1.9-trillion Covid-19 aid package could be passed by U.S. lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally.

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,020 a tonne, nickel increased 0.3% to $18,080 a tonne and tin advanced 0.3% to $23,190 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium rose 1.3% to 15,655 yuan a tonne,nickel gained 1.4% to 133,210 yuan a tonne while tin jumped 1.6% to 166,870 yuan a tonne.

Fundamentals

* Mongolia's government is seeking an agreement from miner Rio Tinto to terminate a deal to expand the OyuTolgoi copper mine in the Gobi Desert, the Financial Times reported.

* LME cash copper was at a $14.50-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract, the highest since September2020, indicating tight nearby supplies.

* ShFE tin inventories jumped to 6,911 tonnes,their highest since June 2019, but LME tin stockpiles hovered near its lowest since May 810 at tonnes.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 08, 2021
commodities market
copper
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.