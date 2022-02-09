Copper searches for direction as stocks & bets on price rise drop

The red metal copper is searching for a direction as it trades sideways over the last few weeks even as other base metals such as aluminium, tin and nickel have gained about 10 per cent and zinc by about five per cent.

On Wednesday, copper on London Metal Exchange (LME) select in Shanghai, China, was down marginally at $9,820.5 a tonne. March futures contract at the Shanghai Futures Exchange were down by 90 Chinese yuan at 70,490 yuan ($11,076) a tonne.

Inflationary pressure

On Tuesday, the red metal’s three-month contract closed at $9,718, while it was offered at $,9,760 for cash on LME. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, March copper futures were down a tad at ₹757.80 a kg.

Copper prices have remained elevated but have traded in a narrow range between $9,000 and $10,000 so far this year. They have, however, come off the highs of $10,325 for the three-month contract witnessed in October.

This is largely due to inflationary pressure and nervousness in the US equity market, which has seen increased tailwinds for the metal and the broader commodities market due to the need for a hedge, said Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist, ING Think, an arm of Dutch multinational financial services firm ING.

Price outlook

“Tensions on the Ukraine front have also benefitted copper. But elevated energy prices in Europe remain a threat to metals production, including aluminium and zinc, which have borne the brunt. And risks to copper are rising as Aurubis, Europe’s largest smelter, just warned that the crisis may start to hurt its bottom line,” Yao said.

At the start of the year, US research agency Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research raised its copper price outlook for this year by $400 to $9,200 a tonne. But the research firm said it would retain its bearish outlook on the metal as the fundamentals are likely to weaken.

The ING commodities strategist said low inventories have offered solid support to the red metal, curbing traders from building short positions fearing a squeeze. Though signs of the stock building were seen in January on Commodity Exchange Inc (COMEX) and LME, they did not sustain.

Inventories may rise

According to data from LME, copper stocks had increased to 90,478 tonnes in January from 84,544 tonnes in December, but they have dropped to 79,925 tonnes.

Fitch Solutions said in its outlook for this year that the tightness in copper inventories will ease a tad this year despite stocks with Shanghai Futures Exchange hovering near a 12-year low.

It said with Chinese smelters increasing production again after the cuts during the power crisis in October, inventories were expected to improve starting from the current quarter.

Caught in a quandary

ING Think’s Yao said copper has shown resilience in the face of the recent hawkish rhetoric from the US Fed meeting and strong jobs data.

But what probably is holding copper from rising despite these signals is that funds are cutting their exposure to the metal. Yao pointed to COMEX data, which showed net longs or bets of prices rising declining to 19,256 lots as of February 1.

Yao said copper seems to be caught in a “quandary” as current prices are too high to attract funds buying but inventories are too low for bears to go short. “Thus, short-term price action will largely be dictated by the dollar’s move, without any fresh impetus,” she said.

Fitch Solutions said a stable consumption this year will prevent copper from declining to levels that prevailed before 2021. Chinese offtake will increase by one per cent this year as Beijing will likely announce a stimulus package again.

“Overall, we expect global copper consumption growth to come in at 1.8 per cent year-on-year in 2022 compared with 1.3 per cent y-o-y in 2021,” it said.