Cotton closing stock hits a 5-year low of 15 lakh bales

Lenovo Smart Clock: Starting your day with the Google Assistant
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
The closing stock of cotton at the end of the 2018-19 season on September 30 will be the lowest in at least five years, at 15 lakh bales (of 170 kg each). The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has cited the small crop size and very tight cotton balance sheet for the smaller closing stock.
However, cotton stakeholders said that the overall crop scenario for the 2019-20 season appears promising and points to a higher crop. “There will be no impact on the availability of cotton even if the closing stock appears low. This is because in North India and in other cotton growing regions, the cotton crop looks good and promising,” said Pawan Kumar Nagor, Treasurer, Indian Cotton Association.
He also stated that arrivals of the new crop in Punjab and Haryana have started. “The crop condition is very good and we believe this year the harvest will be better than last year.”
While there is no official estimate on the crop size for 2019-20, the overall sowing and the monsoon progress in the cotton growing region has brightened the prospects of the cotton crop.
At its meeting in Mumbai, the Cotton Association of India (CAI) retained its cotton crop estimate for the year 2018-19 at 312 lakh bales, sharply down from the 365 lakh bales reported in the previous year.
The carry-over stock for the next season is estimated at 15 lakh bales. It stood at 67 lakh bales in 2014-15, 44 lakh bales in 2015-16, 30 lakh bales in 2016-17 and about 28 lakh bales last year.
Total cotton supply for the period October 2018 to August 2019 is projected at 363 lakh bales, which includes the opening stock of 33 lakh bales, market arrival of 307 lakh bales upto August 31, and imports of about 23 lakh bales upto August 31. Total supply by the end of the season in September 2019 will be about 374 lakh bales.
Atul Ganatra, President, CAI, commented that the imports at the end of the season on September 30, as estimated by the CAI, will be 29 lakh bales, about 2 lakh bales lower than the earlier estimate but 14 lakh bales higher than the previous year’s import estimate of 15 lakh bales.
The Cotton Association of India has estimated consumption during the months of October 2018 to August 2019 be at 288.75 lakh bales, while export shipments of cotton (excluding cotton waste) up to August 31, 2019 are estimated to total 43 lakh bales.
The CAI has pegged domestic cotton consumption in 2018-19 at 315 lakh bales, while exports (excluding cotton waste) are estimated at 44 lakh bales, down 25 lakh bales from the 69 lakh bales of exports estimated last year.
CAI clarified that export of cotton waste was inadvertently included in its export estimate last month. “This mistake has now been rectified and the export estimate has now been lowered by 2 lakh bales to arrive at the export estimate of only cotton (excluding cotton waste).”
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
Home cover policies have multiple rules and restrictions that you need to be aware of
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports