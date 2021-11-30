Cotton opens lower on MCX; soyabean dips on NCDEX

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Cotton futures opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday morning following a downtrend on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), New York.
Global cotton prices had been slipping over the past few sessions with rates dropping 1.76 per cent last night and 4.79 per cent over the past week. A recent USDA report estimated the cotton production to go up owing to the good crop yields in Brazil, Australia and Pakistan.
On MCX, the December cotton futures were trading at ₹31,350 During the initial hours of trading on Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹31,820, down by 1.48 per cent. On ICE, March cotton futures were trading at $108.61, down by 2.49 per cent. A recent USDA report estimated the cotton production to go up owing to the good crop yields in Brazil, Australia and Pakistan.
On MCX, the December natural gas futures were trading at ₹364 in the initial hour of Tuesday morning, down by 1 per cent, against the previous close of ₹368.30.
The January contracts of US natural gas were trading at $4.853, down by 0.53 per cent.
On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the December soyabean futures opened lower by 1.92 per cent on Tuesday morning. December soyabean contracts were trading at ₹6185 against the previous close of ₹6306.
After having doubled since last year, soyabean prices in the global market have come off the recent highs. Prices dropped 0.47 per cent last night and 2.73 during the past week. Soyabean prices have now dropped over five per cent since the beginning of the year after having made huge gains earlier.
The December futures of steel long were trading at ₹44,200 against the previous close of ₹43,740, up by 1.05 per cent, in the initial hour of trading on Tuesday morning.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...