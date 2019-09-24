Cotton prices comes under pressure ahead of peak cotton arrivals season

Rubber hit, too
After a smart rally in the last three days, MCX Cotton October futures retreated by Rs 110 to settle at Rs 19,710 a bale.
Cotton prices were under pressure this season due to the expectations of a higher yield, slowdown in the textile sector as well as the uncertainty over trade deal between the United States (US) and China.
Cotton had gained by Rs 230 in the last three sessions.
Moreover, the beginning of the peak cotton arrivals season has exerted pressure on the October cotton contract rather than the near-month contract.
Cotton arrivals across the country has increased to over 41,800 tonnes during first 20 days of September, which has almost doubled from last month. It was up 21 per cent from same period last year.
“The increased supply in the physical market has pressurised cotton prices in the domestic market. Despite crop loss concerns from major cotton producing states, the increased supply from Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and the uncertainty over the US and China trade resumption are likely to keep cotton prices under pressure for near future,” said a Kotak Securities report.
On the global front, ICE Cotton December futures gained by 0.6 per cent to settle at 60.91 cents per pound as positive comments from the US have again managed to create a euphoria in agriculture commodity market ahead of US and China trade talks next month.
US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that China was beginning to buy “a lot of agricultural products from the US”. However, the Chinese delegation unexpectedly cancelled a visit to US farms recently. The cancellation came only about an hour after President Trump said he wasn’t interested in “a partial deal” with China based on Beijing increasing its purchases of US agricultural products. Considering fickle stance on trade deal, Kotak report expect cotton to trade flat in near future with weak broader fundamentals.
