Covering purchases lift rubber

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Spot rubber regained strength on Monday. The market opened weak but bounced back later on covering purchases at lower levels as most traders expect a moderate recovery in prices during the days ahead. There were certain enquiries from the non tyre sector also and the commodity made all-round gains amidst comparatively better volumes.
RSS-4 firmed up to ₹134 (133.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to ₹130 (129.50).
RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹147.62 (145.28) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹107.03 (104.58) and Latex 60% to ₹93.90 (92.72) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:134 (133.50); RSS-5: 129 (128.50); ISNR-20: 110 (109) and Latex (60% drc): 78.50 (78).
