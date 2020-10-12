Covering purchases lift rubber

Spot rubber regained strength on Monday. The market opened weak but bounced back later on covering purchases at lower levels as most traders expect a moderate recovery in prices during the days ahead. There were certain enquiries from the non tyre sector also and the commodity made all-round gains amidst comparatively better volumes.

RSS-4 firmed up to ₹134 (133.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to ₹130 (129.50).

RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹147.62 (145.28) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹107.03 (104.58) and Latex 60% to ₹93.90 (92.72) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:134 (133.50); RSS-5: 129 (128.50); ISNR-20: 110 (109) and Latex (60% drc): 78.50 (78).