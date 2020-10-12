Commodities

Covering purchases lift rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

Spot rubber regained strength on Monday. The market opened weak but bounced back later on covering purchases at lower levels as most traders expect a moderate recovery in prices during the days ahead. There were certain enquiries from the non tyre sector also and the commodity made all-round gains amidst comparatively better volumes.

RSS-4 firmed up to ₹134 (133.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to ₹130 (129.50).

RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹147.62 (145.28) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹107.03 (104.58) and Latex 60% to ₹93.90 (92.72) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:134 (133.50); RSS-5: 129 (128.50); ISNR-20: 110 (109) and Latex (60% drc): 78.50 (78).

