Covid-19: Restrictions hinder the smooth trading process in cardamom auctions

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Cardamom traders are apprehensive over the restrictions imposed in the auction hall, saying that such limitations are hindering a smooth trading process.
Traders pointed out that the permission given to operate 30 terminals to ensure a one-meter distance between the bidders and the limitations in the entry of bidders in the hall are causing some technical difficulties for conducting the trade. Moreover, subdued demand for cardamom across the upcountry markets due to virus scare has also led to a slow movement in the trade.
Major traders abstained in yesterday’s auctions because of the ambiguity in continuing the trade following the coronavirus related issues. The prices improved slightly on Wednesday when the auctions resumed at Puttady after receiving permission with tight safety measures.
However, the average price realisation was lower at ₹2,380 per kg, especially with the offer of present bulk that too of medium quality.
Majority of traders expect a similar situation in today’s auction as well with the market remaining steady without any major changes in price movement. Exporters are not active in the market because of the shutdown of business centres across the gulf markets.
The quantity offered in today’s auction was lower as Mas Enterprises offered 19 tonnes in the morning, while the offer made by Header Systems in the afternoon was 21 tonnes.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the April futures were down by 0.13 per cent or ₹3.2 to ₹2,302 when closed on Wednesday. The April futures price is showing some weakness on the daily chart.
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...