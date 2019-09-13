Crop damage reports lift pulses

Amid apprehension of damage to the crops on account of sporadic rains in Madhya Pradesh, moong and uradgained at the mandis in Indore. Moong (bold)rose to ₹5,800-6,000 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500. Urad (bold) increased to ₹5,200-5,300 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,200-4,500. Masur and its dal ruled flat on subdued demand.