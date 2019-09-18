Crop damages lift pulses

Report of damage to the standing crops on account of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh has lifted prices of the majority of the pulses and pulse seeds with tur (Maharashtra) quoted at ₹5,750-5,800 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹5,000-5,300. Moong (bold) rose to ₹5,900-6,000, , while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200- 5,500. Moong dal (medium)quoted at ₹7,350-7,450, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,550-7,650, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,800--7,900 a quintal. Urad (bold) rose to ₹5,300-5,500 a quintal , while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,500. Our Correspondent