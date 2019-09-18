Commodities

Crop damages lift pulses

Indore | Updated on September 18, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

Report of damage to the standing crops on account of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh has lifted prices of the majority of the pulses and pulse seeds with tur (Maharashtra) quoted at ₹5,750-5,800 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹5,000-5,300. Moong (bold) rose to ₹5,900-6,000, , while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200- 5,500. Moong dal (medium)quoted at ₹7,350-7,450, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,550-7,650, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,800--7,900 a quintal. Urad (bold) rose to ₹5,300-5,500 a quintal , while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,500. Our Correspondent

Published on September 18, 2019
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil slips after Saudi Arabia says it will restore output by the month-end