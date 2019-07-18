Crude futures steady after fall, US oil products’ stocks gain

Not a zero-sum game
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling in the previous session when official data showed United States (US) stockpiles of products like gasoline rose sharply last week, suggesting weak demand during the peak driving season.
Brent crude futures were up 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $63.80 a barrel by 0237 GMT. They fell 1.1 per cent on Wednesday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1 cent at $56.77. The US benchmark dropped 1.5 per cent in the previous session.
Oil prices have fallen this week as worries over a Middle East conflict have eased, oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has resumed after a storm and worries have emerged over Chinese economic growth. The “easing of tensions between the US and Iran, mixed Chinese growth data and storm-hit operations getting back online are all pressuring oil prices downward,” said Alfonso Esparza senior market analyst at OANDA.
Japan's exports fell for a seventh straight month in June, with shipments to China falling more than 10 per cent, while Japanese manufacturers' business confidence fell to a three-year low.
On the oil supply front, data on Wednesday from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stockpiles last week, but traders focussed on large builds in refined product inventories dragging prices down.
US crude inventories fell 3.1 million barrels, the EIA said, more than analysts' forecasts for a decrease of 2.7 million barrels.
However, gasoline stocks rose 3.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 925,000-barrel drop. Distillate stockpiles grew by 5.7 million barrels, much more than expectations for a 613,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
“Gasoline consumption is painfully weak given US consumers are in peak driving season,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.
Crude production was disrupted last week by Storm Barry, which came ashore on Saturday in central Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane, the first major storm to hit the US Gulf of Mexico this season.
More than half of daily crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remained offline by Tuesday, as most oil companies were re-staffing facilities to resume production.
The market shrugged of another incident involving a tanker in the West Asia amid tensions between the US and Iran.
US officials say they are unsure whether an oil tanker towed into Iranian waters was seized by Iran or rescued after facing mechanical faults as Tehran asserts, creating a mystery at a time of high tension in the West Asia.
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
The directional thought to bring up the causative demographic patterns from 2020-2040 and why life expectancy ...
The next generation of HR managers may have their work cut out as India’s demographic profile changes
On the occasion of World Skills Day, July 15, HBR Ascend released a survey on the skills expectations of the ...
The fund is eligible for tax deduction up to ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C
The fund has clocked a CAGR of 17 per cent over the last decade
I have been reading BusinessLine for the last nine years and liked various articles published in the Monday ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Equitas Holdings at current levels. The stock had jumped ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...