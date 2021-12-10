Crude oil declines; guar gum down on NCDEX

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
December CPO (crude palm oil) futures gained by 0.34 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday. December CPO futures were trading at ₹1,107 as against the previous close of ₹1,103.30.
In its Agricultural Outlook 2021-2031, the European Commission projected that the use of biodiesel in road transport in European Union (EU) would reach a peak of 18.9 billion litres in 2023. This is seen as the trigger for the rise in futures.
However, it also noted that the road transport in EU would move away from fossil fuel by 2031. As a result of this, the use of biofuel in road transport will also come down by 2031.
December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,371, down 0.65 per cent on MCX in the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹5,406, as the traders opted for profit booking following a strong uptrend during the week. The easing of concerns on the impact of omicron variant of corona virus on economy had helped boost the price of crude oil during the week.
The February Brent oil futures were trading at $74.31, down by 0.15 per cent; and the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $70.89, down by 0.07 per cent.
In tune with the fall in prices of crude oil futures, guar gum futures also witnessed a fall on Thursday morning.
The December futures guar gum were trading at ₹10,110, down by 2.54 per cent on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) in the initial hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹10,373.
Guar gum falls when crude oil prices fall as the commodity is used in oil extraction.
The December futures of turmeric (unpolished) were up by 0.21 per cent in the Friday morning trading. The December futures of turmeric (unpolished) were trading at ₹7,770 on NCDEX against the previous close of ₹7,754.
