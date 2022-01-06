Crude oil down, dhaniya up on futures exchanges

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Crude oil futures were trading lower on global markets on Thursday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5756 on Thursday afternoon as against the previous close of ₹5828, down by 1.24 per cent.
The March Brent oil futures were at $80.52, down by 0.38 per cent; and the February crude oil futures on WTI at $77.58, down by 0.35 per cent.
The minutes from the US Federal Reserve meeting showed that the Fed may increase rates more quickly than anticipated by markets. Market analysts noted that this weighed on riskier assets such as oil.
The increase in the US fuel stockpile when the country is witnessing an increase in the number of Covid cases also added to the market sentiments. Apart from this, the OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies, which met on January 4, decided to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels a day for February.
The January natural gas futures were trading at ₹289.30 on MCX on Thursday afternoon against the previous close of ₹285.50, up by 1.33 per cent. The February futures of natural gas were at $3.874 on NYMEX, up by 0.21 per cent.
The US, one of the major exporters of natural gas, has seen a fall in temperatures leading to the freezing of some natural gas wells in some parts of the US. There is good demand for US natural gas from the markets in Europe and Asia.
NCDEX
On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the January dhaniya futures traded at ₹9402 on Thursday afternoon against the previous close of ₹9270, up by 1.42 per cent.
The January guar gum futures were trading at ₹10875 on NCDEX on Thursday afternoon against the previous close of ₹11024, down by 1.35 per cent.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...