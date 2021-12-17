Crude oil down on MCX; soyabean on NCDEX

The crude oil futures were down by 0.55 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday afternoon.

On MCX, the January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,477 against the previous close of ₹5,524 on Friday afternoon.

Market participants felt that the likely increase of restrictive measures by various countries following the spread of Omicron variant of corona virus, and the likely impact of such measures on the fuel are leading to the downtrend.

The February Brent oil futures were trading at $74.41, down by 0.81 per cent; and the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $71.64, down by 1.02 per cent.

On MCX, the December menthaoil futures were trading at ₹974.90 on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹968.90, up by 0.62 per cent.

NCDEX

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the December soyabean contracts were trading at ₹6,380 on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹6,531, down by 2.31 per cent.

The December jeera futures were trading at ₹16,240 on NCDEX on Friday afternoon as against the previous close of ₹16,080, up by 1 per cent.