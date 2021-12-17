Crude oil down on MCX; soyabean on NCDEX

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The crude oil futures were down by 0.55 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday afternoon.
On MCX, the January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,477 against the previous close of ₹5,524 on Friday afternoon.
Market participants felt that the likely increase of restrictive measures by various countries following the spread of Omicron variant of corona virus, and the likely impact of such measures on the fuel are leading to the downtrend.
Also read: Oil prices: Omicron may be a deciding factor
The February Brent oil futures were trading at $74.41, down by 0.81 per cent; and the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $71.64, down by 1.02 per cent.
On MCX, the December menthaoil futures were trading at ₹974.90 on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹968.90, up by 0.62 per cent.
On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the December soyabean contracts were trading at ₹6,380 on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹6,531, down by 2.31 per cent.
The December jeera futures were trading at ₹16,240 on NCDEX on Friday afternoon as against the previous close of ₹16,080, up by 1 per cent.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...