Crude oil futures down on exchanges

Crude oil futures were trading lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday morning.

February crude oil futures were trading at ₹6761 in the initial hour of Friday morning as against the previous close of ₹6799, down by 0.56 per cent; and the March crude oil futures were trading at ₹6685 against the previous close of ₹6729, down by 0.65 per cent.

April Brent oil futures were at $91.09, down by 0.35 per cent; and March crude oil futures on WTI at $89.64, down by 0.27 per cent.

The possibility of a revival of a nuclear deal between the US and Iran, and the possibility of interest rate hikes in the US following the release of the inflation figures have made an impact on the global crude oil markets.

Reports said that investors have been monitoring the talks between the US and Iran to revive a nuclear deal. The possible deal will help increase the global supply of crude oil, as Iran is one of the major oil producing nations in the world. A possible deal will lead to the lifting of US sanctions on Iran, leading to supply of crude oil to the global markets bringing down the tightness in the market.

Reports also noted that Thursday’s US inflation numbers are likely to lead to the US Fed to act more aggressively on interest rate hikes. Market participants noted that it was the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years. Following this, the market is now expecting an interest rate hike in March.

February natural gas futures were trading at ₹301.70 on MCX in the initial hour today as against the previous close of ₹299.80, up by 0.63 per cent; and the March natural gas contracts were trading at ₹301.60 against the previous close of ₹299.30, up by 0.77 per cent.

NCDEX

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), March steel long contracts were trading at ₹48500 in the initial hour of trading session as against the previous close of ₹47800, up by 1.46 per cent.

February soyabean futures were trading at ₹6500 on f Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6650, down by 2.26 per cent.