Crude oil futures recover as supply side concerns continue

Crude oil futures rebounded on Tuesday’s early trade after witnessing a fall on Monday due to rising Covid cases in China. Added to this, the US dollar rose to a two-year high on the hopes of an increase in interest rates. However, the supply side concerns due to Russia-Ukraine war continued.

At 10.10 am, June Brent oil futures were at $103.55, down by 2.90 per cent; and June crude oil futures on WTI were at $99.44, up by 0.91 per cent.

May crude oil futures were trading at ₹7626 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in early trade against the previous close of ₹7449, up by 2.38 per cent; and June futures at ₹7580 against the previous close of ₹7408, up by 2.32 per cent.

In his crude oil outlook for the day, Rahul Kalantri, VP (Commodities) of Mehta Equities Ltd, said oil prices fell to a two-week low on Monday, dipping below a $98/barrel on bearish sentiment due to Chinese Covid lockdown, decline in Russian oil and lower US inventories. WTI crude settled at $98.54 a barrel and Brent settled at $102.16 a barrel. The domestic markets were also settled on a weaker note at ₹7,449 a barrel, down by 4.79 per cent.

He said crude oil extended its fall as the US dollar index is higher and hit a two-year high early Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note is presently fetching 2.833 per cent. However, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and supply concerns from the OPEC+ are supporting oil prices in the international markets, he said.

Technicals

“We expect crude oil prices may show some recovery from yesterday's fall in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $96.20-$94.40 and resistance is at $100.50–103.00. In rupee terms, crude oil has support at ₹7,280-7,120, and resistance at ₹7,640–7,780,” he added.

Saish Sandeep Sawant Dessai, Research Associate (Base Metals) of Angel One Ltd, said US dollar helped maintain pressure on oil as it rose to a two-year high on the likelihood of interest rate hikes. “A strong dollar makes oil more expensive for other currency holders,” he said.

Oil is likely to trade lower as fears of weaker demand from China, the world’s biggest oil importer, as Covid-induced lockdown in Shanghai is expected to extend towards the capital city of Beijing, he said in his outlook for the day.

Base metals

May copper futures were trading at ₹799.60 on MCX in the initial hour of Tuesday against the previous close of ₹789.85, up by 1.23 per cent.

Saish Sandeep Sawant Dessai of Angel One Ltd said, the base metals pack ended on a negative note on Monday, with aluminium being the top losing metal, down nearly 6 per cent on the benchmark LME as well as MCX. With the pull back, the base metals extended their losses from the previous week.

The dismal demand from the world's largest metals consumer, China, is expected to deteriorate further following the Covid-induced lockdown in Shanghai, which is expected to extend towards the capital city of Beijing, as the Covid situation is flaring up after the capital city kicked-off first of three rounds of mass testing in popular regions, he said.

The surging US dollar, on the other hand, continued to maintain pressure on base metals, especially after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday which signalled a half-percentage-point hike in policy rates at the upcoming meeting. A strengthening dollar makes the other dollar-backed commodities more expensive for individuals who use other currencies, he said.

“We expect copper to trade lower towards ₹774 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to ₹755 levels,” he said.

NCDEX

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), April kapas futures were trading at ₹2215 in the initial hour of Tuesday against the previous close of ₹2190, up by 1.12 per cent.

May steel long contracts were trading at ₹55000 on NCDEX in the initial hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹56350, down by 2.40 per cent.