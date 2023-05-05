Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning despite the apprehensions over the economic growth in some major economies across the globe.

However, the crude oil futures on major international exchanges were heading for a third straight week of decline.

At 9.54 am on Friday, July Brent oil futures were at $73.14, up by 0.88 per cent; and June crude oil futures on WTI were at $69.15, up by 0.86 per cent.

May crude oil futures were trading at ₹5669 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹5689, down by 0.35 per cent; and June futures were trading at ₹5691 as against the previous close of ₹5713, down by 0.39 per cent.

During the week, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank increased the interest rates by 25 basis points. Market reports noted that such moves could further tighten the financial conditions leading to recessions in some economies. Such a development could impact the demand for commodities such as crude oil.

Though China’s service sector saw a growth in April, the growth was slower when compared to the previous month. Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) declined to 56.4 in April from 57.8 in March.

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) had fallen to 49.2 in April from 51.9 in March, indicating a contraction in the manufacturing sector.

May natural gas futures were trading at ₹170.40 on MCX in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹174.20, down by 2.18 per cent.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), May guargum contracts were trading at ₹11540 in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹11409, up by 1.15 per cent.

May dhaniya futures were trading at ₹6630 on NCDEX in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6692, down by 0.93 per cent.