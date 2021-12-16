Commodities

Crude oil futures up on MCX

Our Mangaluru Bureau December 16 | Updated on December 16, 2021

The December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,465 in the initial hour of Thursday morning

Crude oil futures opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and soyabean futures on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) in the initial hour of trading on Thursday morning.

The December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,465 in the initial hour of Thursday morning on MCX as against the previous close of ₹5,399, up by 1.22 per cent.

This follows the report of the Energy Information Administration that the stockpiles of crude in the US shrunk by 4.58 million barrels last week. It is to be noted that the US is one of the major economies of the world and this report would help in boosting the demand for fuel.

The February Brent oil futures were trading at $74.56, up by 0.92 per cent; and the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $71.64, down by 1.09 per cent.

Added to this, the Federal Reserve of the US avoided taking any drastic decision in its monetary policy, helping the crude oil prices. The December soyabean futures were trading at ₹6,415 on NCDEX in the initial hour of Thursday morning as against the previous close of ₹6,358, up by 0.90 per cent.

On MCX, the December natural gas futures were trading at ₹293.90 in the initial hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹295, down by 0.37 per cent. On NCDEX, the January jeera futures were trading at ₹16,120 on Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹16,190, down by 0.43 per cent.

Published on December 16, 2021

