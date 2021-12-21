Crude oil, guar gum gain after Monday's fall

Crude oil futures opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday morning as the global market recovered from Monday’s fall.

On MCX, January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,267 during the initial hours of trading against the previous close of ₹5,148, up by 2.31 per cent.

February Brent oil futures were trading at $72.12, up by 0.84 per cent; and January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $69.36, up by 1.09 per cent.

According to market reports, traders reassessed the outlook for fuel demand following the increase in Covid cases across the globe.

Data regarding an oil production cut by OPEC+ countries showed production remained below the agreed targets for November. Reports said Moderna’s booster vaccine dose appeared to be protective against the new variant in laboratory testing.

While The Netherlands imposed a lockdown on Sunday, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned about tightening measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the January guar gum futures were trading at ₹11,024 in the initial hours of Tuesday morning, as against the previous close of ₹10,868, up by 1.44 per cent.

On MCX, the December crude palm oil (CPO) futures were trading at ₹1,059 in the initial hour of trading on Tuesday morning, as against the previous close of ₹1,067, down by 0.82 per cent.

On NCDEX, January soyabean futures were trading at ₹5,934 in the initial hour of Tuesday morning, against the previous close of ₹6,006, down by 1.20 per cent.

This follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India suspending futures and options trading for one year in chana, mustardseed, CPO, moong, paddy (Basmati), wheat and soyabean and its derivatives. Only squaring of existing positions will be allowed and no new futures and options contracts will be launched till further notice in any of these commodities.