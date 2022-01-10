Crude oil, jeera futures rise on futures exchanges

Crude oil and natural gas futures traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hours of trading this morning.

January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5866 in the initial hour of Monday morning as against the previous close of ₹5846, up by 0.34 per cent.

March Brent oil futures were at $81.90, up by 0.18 per cent; and the February crude oil futures on WTI at $79.05, up by 0.19 per cent.

Some reports said the production and supplies of crude oil, which were affected in Kazakhstan and Libya, are coming back. In Libya, production was affected due to maintenance in a major pipeline. There has been a gradual increase now.

Some output has also been restored in Kazakhstan which faced unrest following the increase in fuel prices, reports said.

January natural gas contracts were trading at ₹307.80 in the initial hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹192, up by 5.41 per cent.

NCDEX

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), January jeera futures were trading at ₹17,565 in the initial hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹17,210, up by 2.06 per cent; and the January dhaniya contracts were trading at ₹9,550 on Monday morning as against the previous close of ₹9,404, up by 1.55 per cent.

January cottonseed oilcake contracts were trading at ₹3,345 on NCDEX on Monday morning against the previous close of ₹3,357, down by 0.36 per cent.