Crude oil, natural gas contracts trade lower as global markets cool down

After witnessing a significant rally on Thursday following the Russian attack on Ukraine, crude oil and natural gas futures traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday morning as the global markets cooled down after Thursday’s panic reaction.

March crude oil futures were trading at ₹7,165 per barrel on MCX in the initial hours of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹7,275 — down by 1.51 per cent; and April futures were trading at ₹7,061 against the previous close of ₹7,153 — down by 1.29 per cent.

April Brent oil futures were at $101.46, up by 4.77 per cent; and April crude oil futures on WTI at $95, up by 2.36 per cent.

Crude oil prices started to ease on global markets after crossing $100-a-barrel mark on Thursday. Reports said US President Joe Biden will release additional barrels crude oil from the petroleum reserves as the need arises.

In addition to this, the weekly petroleum status report of the US Energy Information Administration said that there was an increase in the crude oil inventories over the past week. The US commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the strategic petroleum reserve) increased by 4.5 million barrels from the previous week, it said.

March natural gas futures were trading at ₹353.70 on MCX in the initial hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹360.80, down by 1.97 per cent; and April futures were trading at ₹355.90 against the previous close of ₹363.20, down by 2.01 per cent. April natural gas futures were at $4.683 on NYMEX, up by 2.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, cotton and copper futures were the gainers on MCX on Friday morning.

March cotton contracts were trading at ₹37,290 on MCX in the initial hours of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹37,110 — up by 0.49 per cent.

March copper futures were trading at ₹711.65 on MCX in the initial hours of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹768, up by 0.48 per cent.

Guarseed, jeera gain

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), April dhaniya contracts were trading at ₹10,744 a quintal in the initial hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹10,500, up by 2.32 per cent.

March guarseed futures were trading at ₹5,845 on NCDEX in the initial hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹5,735 — up by 1.92 per cent.

March jeera contracts were trading at ₹21,160 on NCDEX in the initial hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹20,725 — up by 2.10 per cent.