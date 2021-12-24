Crude oil, natural gas dip as market tries to find balance

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Crude oil and natural gas futures witnessed a marginal decline during the initial hour of Friday morning as the global market tried to find a balance after running up sharply on Thursday.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5523 on Friday morning against the previous close of ₹5536, down by 0.23 per cent.
January natural gas futures were trading at ₹275 on MCX in the initial hour of Friday morning as against the previous close of ₹275.70, down by 0.25 per cent.
On Thursday, March Brent oil futures closed at $76.52, down by 0.10 per cent; and February crude oil futures on WTI at $73.72, up by 1.32 per cent. Reports attributed this trend in the global markets to the thinning liquidity before the holiday period,
On MCX, December crude palm oil futures were trading at ₹1073 in the initial hour of Friday morning as against the previous close of ₹1069.60, up by 0.32 per cent.
On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), January steel long futures were trading at ₹44,010 on Friday morning against the previous close of ₹43500, up by 1.17 per cent.
January guar gum futures were trading at ₹11,250 on NCDEX in the initial hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹11,268, down by 0.16 per cent.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...