Crude oil, natural gas down on MCX

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Crude oil and natural gas futures opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday morning in tune with the global trend. The market turned bearish as concerns were raised again over the impact of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.
On MCX, January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,388 during the initial hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹5,440, down by 0.96 per cent; and the December natural gas futures were trading at ₹288.40 against the previous close of ₹297.40, down by 3.03 per cent.
More countries are now increasing the norms to control the probable spread of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. Market participants feel that this may impact the demand for fuel.
February Brent oil futures were trading at $74.13, down by 0.35 per cent; and the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $70.78, down by 0.72 per cent.
Also read: Crude, natural gas continue upward trend on Asian winter demand
However, OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) on Monday increased the demand forecast for fuel in the first quarter of 2022. It felt that the full year growth will be steady as the Omicron variant could make a mild impact on the economy.
Reports said that the milder than normal weather in the US during December affected the price of natural gas, as there will be lower demand for the commodity for heating. January futures of natural gas were trading $3.787 on NYMEX, down by 1.02 per cent.
On MCX, December aluminium futures were trading at ₹216.95 in the initial hour of trading on Tuesday morning as against the previous close of ₹216.55, up by 0.18 per cent.
On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the December dhaniya futures were trading at ₹8908 as against the previous close of ₹8784, up by 1.41 per cent in the initial hour of trading on Tuesday morning.
Also read: Go long on MCX zinc at current levels
The December turmeric (unpolished) futures were trading at ₹7652 on NCDEX against the previous close of ₹7750, down by 1.26 per cent.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...