Crude oil, natural gas down on MCX

Crude oil and natural gas futures opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday morning in tune with the global trend. The market turned bearish as concerns were raised again over the impact of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

On MCX, January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,388 during the initial hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹5,440, down by 0.96 per cent; and the December natural gas futures were trading at ₹288.40 against the previous close of ₹297.40, down by 3.03 per cent.

More countries are now increasing the norms to control the probable spread of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. Market participants feel that this may impact the demand for fuel.

February Brent oil futures were trading at $74.13, down by 0.35 per cent; and the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $70.78, down by 0.72 per cent.

However, OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) on Monday increased the demand forecast for fuel in the first quarter of 2022. It felt that the full year growth will be steady as the Omicron variant could make a mild impact on the economy.

Reports said that the milder than normal weather in the US during December affected the price of natural gas, as there will be lower demand for the commodity for heating. January futures of natural gas were trading $3.787 on NYMEX, down by 1.02 per cent.

On MCX, December aluminium futures were trading at ₹216.95 in the initial hour of trading on Tuesday morning as against the previous close of ₹216.55, up by 0.18 per cent.

NCDEX

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the December dhaniya futures were trading at ₹8908 as against the previous close of ₹8784, up by 1.41 per cent in the initial hour of trading on Tuesday morning.

The December turmeric (unpolished) futures were trading at ₹7652 on NCDEX against the previous close of ₹7750, down by 1.26 per cent.