Crude oil, natural gas gain on MCX

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The crude oil and natural gas futures were up by 2.79 per cent and 2.48 per cent, respectively, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday afternoon.
December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,344 on Tuesday afternoon as against the previous close of ₹5,199.
February Brent oil futures were trading at $74.27, up by 1.63 per cent; and the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $70.80, up by 1.89 per cent.
There is a feeling among some global health experts that the omicron variant of corona virus may not make much impact on society. This has helped ease concerns about the demand for fuel, helping the global crude oil prices to go up.
The December natural gas futures were trading at ₹285.50 on MCX on Tuesday afternoon against the previous close of ₹278.60, though it had gone down by almost 10 per cent on Monday. The downtrend on Monday was in tune with the global trend where the concerns about the demand for natural gas during winter eased as there was a mild weather forecast.
The January futures of natural gas were trading $3.780 on NYMEX up by 3.36 per cent.
On MCX, the December futures of copper were trading at ₹733.10 on Tuesday afternoon as against the previous close of ₹734.10, down by 0.14 per cent.
On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the December guar gum and guar seed futures were up by 2.99 per cent and 1.84 per cent, respectively, on Tuesday afternoon. The December futures of guar gum were trading at ₹10,067 on NCDEX as against the previous close of ₹9,775; and the December futures of guar seed were trading at ₹5,700 against the previous close of ₹5597.
The December futures of soyabean were down by 1.90 per cent on NCDEX in the Tuesday afternoon trading. The December soyabean futures were trading at ₹6,495 on NCDEX against the previous close of ₹6621.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...