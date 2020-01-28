Crude oil price fall may be temporary

Hyundai Aura review
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Crude oil market has come under considerable pressure as demand concerns have come to the fore following the outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus in the world’s largest import market, China. Notwithstanding output cuts, the world market is already seen adequately supplied in the first half of the year as a result of which prices have been slipping from their recent highs.
And, now with parts of China being shut down and travel activity substantially reduced because of halting public life, demand for energy is coming down. Worse, the disease is reportedly spreading to other countries as well.
On Monday, Brent crude declined below the psychological $60 a barrel towards $58.50, a multi-month low. WTI followed suit at $52 a barrel.
Falling crude prices are seen putting huge pressure on the oil producers’ cartel OPEC+ which is reportedly considering an extension of the production cut agreement till the end of the year in order to neutralise the current price softness. The next OPEC meeting is scheduled in early-March where even additional output cuts could be considered.
Although the market is reacting, as of now, the economic effects, especially the energy demand effects of coronavirus, are unclear. How long the outbreak will last and how much of economic activity will be affected is still a matter of conjecture. If the epidemic is contained soon – say over next three months or so – there is strong likelihood of the market bouncing back.
The macro picture suggests that though subdued, global growth in 2020 will show an uptick which should augur well for many commodities including the energy market. Higher growth will support oil demand.
Reducing trade war tensions between the US and China following the Phase One agreement is also a positive factor. There is expectation a second agreement – a more significant one – may be struck in the second quarter. Geopolitical stresses – USA-Iran stand-off, for instance – also have the potential to rear their head in the course of the year. Market participants should watch out for early signals and take appropriate steps.
Simply put, on current reckoning, although the world crude oil market reasonably well supplied this quarter and the next, any rise in geopolitical tensions can lead to a spike in oil prices. At the same time, if growth concerns continue to haunt, the market will face a downside risk.
It is precisely in such uncertain times that a major importer of crude oil such as India should exercise utmost caution. We cannot get carried away by short-term price movements; but have a view for at least two quarters ahead for strategically planning the import programme.
The current price fall should be seen as fortuitous for India. It should make commercial sense to buy at every dip. If crude prices were to rise, it will put additional pressure on the already weak rupee and stoke inflation which is already beyond the RBI’s tolerance limits.
The writer is a policy commentator and commodities market specialist. Views are personal
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...