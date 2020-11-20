Crude oil prices flat, on track to record third straight weekly gain

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Oil prices were little changed on Friday, on track for a third consecutive weekly rise, but demand concerns stemming from surging coronavirus cases and renewed lockdowns in several countries capped any further gains.
The likelihood of an effective Covid-19 vaccine and hopes that OPEC and its allies would keep production under check have bolstered the oil markets this week.
Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.1 per cent to $44.25 a barrel at 0505 GMT. The more active US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract remained unchanged at $41.90 a barrel. The WTI contract for November, which expires on Friday, was also flat at $41.74 per barrel.
Both benchmarks are up over 3 per cent so far this week, the slimmest weekly gains in the last three weeks.
The oil markets have trimmed their weekly gains “as a virus surge throws a wet blanket over vaccine optimism,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.
“But it is all down to OPEC. No formal decision will be taken before the full OPEC+ ministerial meeting at the end of this month.”
OPEC+, a grouping that includes the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, will discuss its output policy at a meeting on November 30 and December 1.
Although the persistent rise in Covid-19 cases continues to cast doubts on demand recovery, Brent spreads in 2021 have narrowed significantly as demand from Asia has been strong and markets remained hopeful that OPEC and its allies could extend their output cuts.
Oil prices were also supported by signs of movement on a stimulus deal in Washington.
US Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to resume discussions on providing more Covid-19 relief as cases surge across the US, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday, according to CNBC.
“Any stimulus deal done before the holidays will help keep crude prices stay near the upper boundaries of its recent trading range,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
