Crude oil production declines 4.90% in November

Crude oil production in November came in at 2,486 TMT, down 4.90 per cent over the production level of 2,614 TMT recorded in the same month last year. The latest output reading was also 7.25 per cent lower than the target of 2,680 TMT for November.

Cumulatively, crude oil production in April-November stood at 20,427 TMT, down 5.97 per cent over the production level of 21,725 TMT in the same period last year. This is also 5.28 per cent lower than the target of 21,566 TMT set for this period, an official release said.

Meanwhile, crude oil production by ONGC in nomination block in November was 1,648 TMT, down 1.53 per cent over 1,673 TMT achieved in the same month last year. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC in April-November stood at 13,509 TMT. This was 0.95 per cent lower than the 13,638 TMT achieved in the same period last year.

Natural gas production

Natural gas production in the country in November stood at 2,331 MMSCM, which is 9.05 per cent lower than 2,563 MMSCM in the same month last year. Cumulative natural gas production in April-November stood at 18,704 MMSCM, down 11.81 per cent over the production level of 21,210 MMSCM in the same period last year, release added.

Meanwhile, crude oil processed in the country in November stood at 20,782 MT, which is 5.10 per cent lower than the level of 21,900 MT processed in the same month last year. Cumulative crude throughput in April-November 2020 was 139337, which is 17.82 per cent lower than the crude throughput of 169,555 MT in the corresponding period last year.