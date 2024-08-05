Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning as the increase in tensions in West Asia created apprehensions over possible crude oil supply disruptions to the world market.

At 9.56 am on Monday, October Brent oil futures were at $76.94, up by 0.17 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $73.62, up by 0.14 per cent.

August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6182 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Monday against the previous close of ₹6146, up by 0.59 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6126 against the previous close of ₹6091, up by 0.57 per cent.

On Sunday, an airstrike by Israel hit two schools in Gaza. Media reports said this attack led to the death of 30 people in the region.

Following the increase in tensions in West Asia, the US has decided to send additional forces to the region. The US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, approved deployment of additional Navy cruisers and destroyers to the West Asia and Europe. These are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles. In addition to this, US is sending an additional squadron of fighter jets to West Asia.

A Pentagon statement said: “Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defence of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies.”

Last week, Iran had vowed to retaliate against Israel over the assassination of the Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and the Hezbollah military commander, Fuad Shukr.

Market players fear that further escalation of tensions in the region could disrupt the supply of crude oil to the world market.

However, the recent economic data from the US and China put pressure on crude oil prices. These are the two major oil consumers in the world.

In their Commodities Feed, ING Think’s Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy, and Ewa Manthey, Commodities Strategist, said the oil market has seen four consecutive weeks of declines and the sell-off last week was the most aggressive since early May.

“A weaker-than-expected US jobs report on Friday weighed heavily on risk assets. The release suggests that the US economy is slowing more rapidly than expected, raising recession fears. This only adds to Chinese demand concerns that have been lingering in the oil market for some time,” they said.

The recent data showed a slowdown in US jobs growth, an increase in jobless rate in the US, and slower wage growth. ISM Manufacturing PMI showed a larger-than-expected contraction in factory activity.

August natural gas futures were trading at ₹162.10 on MCX during the initial hour of trading on Monday against the previous close of ₹164.90, down by 1.70 per cent.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), August guargum contracts were trading at ₹10345 in the initial hour of trading on Monday against the previous close of ₹10517, down by 1.64 per cent.

August turmeric (farmer polished) futures were trading at ₹15812 on NCDEX in the initial hour of trading on Monday against the previous close of ₹16096, down by 1.76 per cent.

