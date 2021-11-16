Crude palm oil options get SEBI nod

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Market regulator Sebi has approved MCX application to launch options trading on crude palm oil futures. The exchange is expected launch the CPO options in December-end or early next year, sources said.
India is dependent on imports to meet domestic demand and the CPO options will help the supply chain including importers and domestic trade to hedge their open position on the exchange at a very competitive cost.
The futures trading in CPO on MCX has been gaining traction with the average daily turnover increasing 41 per cent in October to ₹376 crore against ₹266 crore in September.
Investors are fast shifting from commodity futures to options with trading in futures becoming a costly affair after levy of peak margin which calls for 100 per cent upfront margin. Peak margin on option is much lower as it is calculated on the premium, while in futures it is levied on value of the commodity.
The average daily turnover of futures increased 12 per cent in October to ₹29,067 crore against ₹25,875 crore logged in September, while that of options in the same period jumped nine per cent to ₹8,350 crore against ₹7,641 crore.
The frequent duty adjustments made by importing and exporting countries makes it difficult for importers to make a business plan and hedge their risk. India imports CPO from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...