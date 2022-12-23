Crude oil futures traded higher Friday morning following reports that sanctions on Russian oil import is likely bring down Russia’s Baltic oil exports by 20 per cent.

At 10.01 am, February Brent oil futures were at $81.94, up by 1.19 per cent. and February crude oil futures on WTI were at $78.20, up by 0.92 per cent.

January crude oil futures were trading at ₹6,496 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in early trade against the previous close of ₹6,435, up by 0.95 per cent, and February futures were trading at ₹6,532 against the previous close of ₹6,475, up by 0.88 per cent.

Shipments may dip to 5 mt

A Reuters report quoting traders’ data and its own calculations said Urals exports from the Baltic Sea ports will probably fall to around 5 million tonnes in December from 6 million tonnes in November. It said some estimates are as low as 4.7 million tonnes.

Quoting traders, the report said Russia has not been able to fully redirect Urals exports from Europe to other markets, mainly to India and China, and it had struggled to find enough suitable vessels.

It may be mentioned here that G7 nations had introduced a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian oil with effect from December 5.

Though this cap allowed import of seaborne Russian crude oil, but it prohibited shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude, unless the crude was sold under the price cap.

The factors such as the increase in the number of Covid cases on China (a major consumer of crude oil), and the apprehensions over further interest rate increases by Central banks in some economies and the likely recession due to that limited the further increase in the price of the commodity.

Guarseed cools, jeera crackles

December mentha oil futures were trading at ₹979 on MCX against the previous close of ₹985.60, down by 0.67 per cent.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), January jeera contracts were trading at ₹29,710 in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹29,375, up by 1.14 per cent.

January guarseed futures were trading at ₹5,800 on NCDEX in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹5,864, down by 1.09 per cent.

