Daily Onion Price Tracker – Tuesday, December 17

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

Onions become dearer in Mumbai, Pune and several places in eastern and southern India; all-India average prices unchanged at ₹100/kg

Mumbai, Pune and Jowai in Meghalaya were among the centres that reported an increase in the average retail price of onion. The average prices climbed by ₹25 in Mumbai, ₹20 in Jowai and by ₹15 in Pune, Department of Consumer Affairs data show.

Several other centres reported an increase of ₹10 each in the average retail prices of the bulb. Most of these centres were in the eastern and southern parts of the country, including Rourkela, Balasore, Cuddalore, Coimbatore and Puducherry.

Onions continued to be the priciest in Mayabunder in Andaman, at ₹160/kg, even after a drop of ₹20 from Monday’s levels. The bulb was relatively cheaper in Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, at ₹140/kg.

Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh continued to top the list of centres where onions were most affordable, with retail prices averaging ₹35/kg. The average retail price at the all-India level stayed unchanged at ₹100/kg.

 

 

