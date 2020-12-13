Commodities

Decks cleared for bullion exchange at GIFT City

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 13, 2020 Published on December 13, 2020

GIFT City regulator IFSCA’s recent regulations on bullion exchange has been notified and published in the official gazette on Friday.

The regulations cover the Bullion Exchange, Clearing Corporation, Depository and Vaults and are divided into 16 chapters. The first half of the regulations deals with the Exchange and Clearing Corporation, while the second half pertains to the Vaults and Depositories and related provisions, an official release said.

The Centre had notified the bullion spot delivery contract and bullion depository receipt as financial products and related services as financial services under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 13, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.