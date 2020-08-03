Declaration of containment zone hit pepper arrivals to Kochi

Pepper arrivals to Kochi on Monday was limited to 10 tonnes, as cargo movements to the trading centre have been hit upon declaration of containment zones in the entire West Kochi region.

This has resulted in an upward trend at ₹1 per kg, quoting an average price of ₹310 for ungarbled varieties following an inter-State buying.

According to traders, Karnataka pepper have traded higher. The dealers who have been importing Sri Lankan pepper was covered by primary market dealers in Wayanad. They are also playing the role of inter-State dealers and supply to end-users.

Meanwhile, the upper-India market was closed due to Raksha Bandhan and narali purnima, a festival in Gujarat celebrated by the trading community, traders said.

IPSTA Cochin pepper rate:

MG1-₹330 ; UNG-₹310 ; 500 G/L – ₹300 ; Arrival/Offtake – 10 tonnes.