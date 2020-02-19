Commodities

Decline in buying drags pulses

February 19, 2020

Weak demand and decline in buying support dragged the majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis with tur (Maharashtra) being quoted at ₹5,100-5,250 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,900-5,050. Tur dal (sawa no.) ruled at ₹6,550-6,650, tur dal (full) at ₹6,950-7,050, while tur marka was quoted at ₹7,350-7,450 a quintal.

Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,600-7,800 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-7,000. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹9,100-9,200 a quintal and moong dal (bold) at ₹9,300-9,400, while moong moongar ruled at ₹9,800-9,900. Moong dal is ruling ₹300 a quintal higher than last week. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,400, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,000-8,100, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,200-8,300, while urad moongar ruled at ₹9,700-9,800.

