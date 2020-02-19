Decline in buying drags pulses

Weak demand and decline in buying support dragged the majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis with tur (Maharashtra) being quoted at ₹5,100-5,250 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,900-5,050. Tur dal (sawa no.) ruled at ₹6,550-6,650, tur dal (full) at ₹6,950-7,050, while tur marka was quoted at ₹7,350-7,450 a quintal.

Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,600-7,800 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-7,000. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹9,100-9,200 a quintal and moong dal (bold) at ₹9,300-9,400, while moong moongar ruled at ₹9,800-9,900. Moong dal is ruling ₹300 a quintal higher than last week. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,400, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,000-8,100, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,200-8,300, while urad moongar ruled at ₹9,700-9,800.