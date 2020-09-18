Commodities

Demand puts pulses on the boil

September 18, 2020

Most of the pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore witnessed an uptrend with demand outstripping availability.

The ongoing rally in urad and moong continued on weak availability of quality crops with urad (bold) rising to ₹6,600-7,000 a quintal, while urad (average) ruled at ₹5,500-6,000. Urad dal (medium) was being quoted at ₹8,300-8,400, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,500-8,600, while urad mongar ruled at ₹8,800-8,900 a quintal.

Similarly, moong (bold) rose to ₹6,900-7,100, while moong (average) was at ₹6,000-6,500. Reports of damage to moong and urad crops in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country have contributed to the uptrend in moong and urad.

Moong dal also gained on rise in spot moong with moong dal (bold) was today being quoted at ₹8,400-9,000, while moong mongar ruled at ₹9,500-10,100 a quintal. Weak availability of domestic crops and higher prices of imported tur from Myanmar on Mumbai and Chennai ports have also pushed tur prices in Indore mandis with Tur (Maharashtra) rose to ₹6,600-6,700; tur (Nimari) was also quoted higher at ₹5,500-6,300 a quintal. Tur dal also ruled higher with tur dal (sawa no) went for today being quoted at ₹8,700-8,800, tur dal (full) at ₹8,900-9,100, while tur marka was quoted at ₹9,200-9,500 a quintal, respectively.

