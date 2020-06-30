Commodities

Demand sweetens sugar

Renewed local demand lifted sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market by ₹10-20 a quintal on Tuesday. Sufficient quota for the month of July kept the prices steady at naka and mill level.

Arrivals were at 39-40 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at 40-42 loads. Inventories were about 88-90 loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹85-100 per bag.

On Monday evening, 18-20 mills offered tenders and sold about 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,220 for S-grade and ₹3,220-3,320 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates were (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,290-3,350 and M-grade 3,370-3,562.

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,220-3,290 and M-grade 3,320-3,400.

