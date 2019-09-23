Commodities

Dip in turmeric arrival

Erode | Updated on September 23, 2019 Published on September 23, 2019

There was a slump in turmeric arrivals in Erode market on Monday.

Finger turmeric price decreased by ₹800 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard. It was sold at ₹6,669 a quintal. The price decreased by ₹200 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee. The root variety traded lower by ₹350 at the Regulated Marketing Committee and ₹100 at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard. Out of 944 bags placed for sale, 516 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,520-6,799 and the root variety at ₹5,299-6,219. All the 338 bags kept for sale were sold. Our Correspondent

