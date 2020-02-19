Commodities

Dip in turmeric arrivals

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on February 19, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

Arrival of old turmeric at the Regulated Marketing Committee in Erode was low on Wednesday.

“Only 106 bags of medium and poor quality old turmeric arrived at the Regulated Marketing Committee on Wednesday. Of this 86 bags were sold,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,509-6,412 a quintal of finger turmeric and at ₹5,399-6,109 for root variety. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,018-6,480 and root variety at ₹4,310-5,509. Of 1,333 bags kept for sale, 788 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹4,169-6,000 and root variety at ₹4,099- 5,899. Of 106 bags that arrived, 86 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,400-6,389 and root variety at ₹4,750-5,969 a quintal. Of 597 bags kept for sale, 506 were sold.

Published on February 19, 2020
commodities market
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coonoor tea auction volume rises