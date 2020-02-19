Dip in turmeric arrivals

Arrival of old turmeric at the Regulated Marketing Committee in Erode was low on Wednesday.

“Only 106 bags of medium and poor quality old turmeric arrived at the Regulated Marketing Committee on Wednesday. Of this 86 bags were sold,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,509-6,412 a quintal of finger turmeric and at ₹5,399-6,109 for root variety. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,018-6,480 and root variety at ₹4,310-5,509. Of 1,333 bags kept for sale, 788 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹4,169-6,000 and root variety at ₹4,099- 5,899. Of 106 bags that arrived, 86 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,400-6,389 and root variety at ₹4,750-5,969 a quintal. Of 597 bags kept for sale, 506 were sold.